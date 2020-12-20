Fred Robinson

Hinton, Iowa

Fred Robinson, 77, of Hinton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Masks and social distancing required for both. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Fred Malcolm Robinson was born on March 9, 1943, to Malcolm and Viola (Kounkel) Robinson. He was raised in rural Le Mars and attended Union School where he graduated in 1961.

Fred then enlisted in the United States 185th Fighter Wing where he served for six years. Fred was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class on June 15, 1967. Fred had been working at the Port Neal coal plant in Salix, Iowa, and also raised cattle and farmed with his father and brother.

Fred was united in marriage to Barbara LaBahn on Sept. 2, 1965 in North Sioux City, S.D. They lived in Le Mars and in Hinton a short time before moving to their farm in rural Hinton in 1974.

Fred began working for MidAmerican Energy in 1966. He retired after 40 years in 2006 as the Distract Gas Serviceman. He continued farming and raising cattle up until Dec. 14, 2020.

In his younger years, Fred enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his cousins.

He collected and worked on fixing numerous tractors, which were almost always an Allis Chalmer. Fred was a talented handyman and could fix just about anything.

He loved to laugh and to pull pranks on his family.

He was a friend to all and always willing to help anyone out with anything they needed. He enjoyed old country western music and western shows and films.

Fred was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he had been baptized and confirmed. He was also a Union Steward for MidAmerican Energy.

His favorite time was spent with his family; he really enjoyed going to his grandchildren's school and sport events (especially if there was popcorn at the concessions).

Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; children, Lisa Robinson, Linda (Rod) Weitzel, and Michael (Bobbi) Robinson, all of Hinton; grandchildren, Brandon Robinson, Keaton Weitzel, Arich Weitzel, Addison Weitzel, Kolton Robinson, Wyatt Robinson, and Garrett Robinson; sister, Diane Goodon of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Jocelyn Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Roy and Marjorie (Mayhew) LaBahn; brother, Dan Robinson; and sister, Glenda and Ron Jordan.