Fred Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Fred Robinson

Hinton, Iowa

Fred Robinson, 77, of Hinton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will begin 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Masks and social distancing required for both. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Fred Malcolm Robinson was born on March 9, 1943, to Malcolm and Viola (Kounkel) Robinson. He was raised in rural Le Mars and attended Union School where he graduated in 1961.

Fred then enlisted in the United States 185th Fighter Wing where he served for six years. Fred was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class on June 15, 1967. Fred had been working at the Port Neal coal plant in Salix, Iowa, and also raised cattle and farmed with his father and brother.

Fred was united in marriage to Barbara LaBahn on Sept. 2, 1965 in North Sioux City, S.D. They lived in Le Mars and in Hinton a short time before moving to their farm in rural Hinton in 1974.

Fred began working for MidAmerican Energy in 1966. He retired after 40 years in 2006 as the Distract Gas Serviceman. He continued farming and raising cattle up until Dec. 14, 2020.

In his younger years, Fred enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his cousins.

He collected and worked on fixing numerous tractors, which were almost always an Allis Chalmer. Fred was a talented handyman and could fix just about anything.

He loved to laugh and to pull pranks on his family.

He was a friend to all and always willing to help anyone out with anything they needed. He enjoyed old country western music and western shows and films.

Fred was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he had been baptized and confirmed. He was also a Union Steward for MidAmerican Energy.

His favorite time was spent with his family; he really enjoyed going to his grandchildren's school and sport events (especially if there was popcorn at the concessions).

Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; children, Lisa Robinson, Linda (Rod) Weitzel, and Michael (Bobbi) Robinson, all of Hinton; grandchildren, Brandon Robinson, Keaton Weitzel, Arich Weitzel, Addison Weitzel, Kolton Robinson, Wyatt Robinson, and Garrett Robinson; sister, Diane Goodon of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Jocelyn Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Roy and Marjorie (Mayhew) LaBahn; brother, Dan Robinson; and sister, Glenda and Ron Jordan.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hinton, IA
Dec
21
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hinton, IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Hinton, IA
Dear Barb and family, we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for the loss of your loved one. Take care, Bruce and Jane Elliott
Bruce and Jane Elliott
December 29, 2020
Barb, I was so sorry to hear of Fred’s sudden death. My sympathy to you and all your family. It is especially difficult at this time of COVID and the Christmas season. May God grant you and your family peace and consolation at this time and in the days ahead. JaNelle Hall Anderson
JaNelle Anderson
Friend
December 25, 2020
Barb and Family, I was so surprised to see about Fred's death. Ag felt so bad she wished she could see you all. She is still in Merrill at 97. Sympathy to all such wonderful memories.
Dorothy LaBahn Johnson
Family
December 22, 2020
Barb and family, My deepest sympathy to all of you at the passing of Fred. My prayers are with you at this difficult time Arlene Wiener
Arlene Wiener
Acquaintance
December 21, 2020
Lisa and family, so sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad. I will keep you in my thoughts and prays.
John Mansfield
December 21, 2020
sorry to hear about your loss
loren pageler
Friend
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy are extended to you, Barb, and your family
DIANA CLARK
December 21, 2020
My condolences to Fred’s family. I spent a lot of time with Fred and Dan, my cousins, riding their Shetland ponies when we were kids and catching bullheads at Lake Benton with our families. Two good guys that everybody liked.
Gordon Dixon
Acquaintance
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Fred! I so enjoyed working with Fred for all those years at MidAmerican! He was one heck of a co-worker and friend. He will be truly missed. Sympathies to your families! Al and Marilyn Wendt
December 20, 2020
Prayers an Sympathies to all families ❤
Peggy East
Neighbor
December 20, 2020
I was shocked to hear of Fred's passing and I want to extend my and my wife Jackie's sympathy to Barb and all of the families. I grew up with Fred and his family and always came away from a visit with Fred with a smile on my face! He was a great guy to have as a neighbor! You are in our thoughts .
John Wetrosky
John Wetrosky
Friend
December 20, 2020
Barb, Lisa, Linda, Michael, and family, you all have my deepest sympathy for the loss of Fred. God Bless him and you all, may he rest in peace.
Duane Hoefling
December 20, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy and hugs to you.
Glenda Heimgartner
Friend
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear Fred had passed. Thoughts and prayers to all of his family. He was one of the best of our class of 1961.
Jean Bertram
Classmate
December 19, 2020
Barb, I was so shocked when Dave called me today to tell me the sad news of Fred’s passing. I am so sorry and you and your families have my sympathy. He was such a nice and fun guy may he Rest In Peace. Prayers to all❤
Michele Britton
Friend
December 18, 2020
Dear, dear Barb and family, Fred was such a joy. He could always make me laugh out loud. I know this must be a hard time for you all. I am with you in spirit. Love, Kay
Kay LaBahn
Family
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results