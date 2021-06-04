Fred D. Wells

Le Mars, Iowa

Dairy industry pioneer and former Wells President and Chief Operating Officer, Fred D. Wells, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. Fred was the son of Harry C. Wells, and nephew of Fred H. Wells, original founders of Wells' Dairy in 1913.

A celebration of life honoring Fred will be held starting at 6: p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Marriott Riverfront, 385 East 4th St., South Sioux City.

Fred D. Wells was born April 29, 1927 to Harry C. and Frieda Levson Wells in Doland, S.D. He began working at Wells as a young man after school, loading trucks and working as a relief driver. He graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1945. Fred enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific theatre, first on a Navy destroyer and then on a troop carrier during World War II. After returning from service, Fred attended Morningside College in Sioux City and began his long career with the family business in 1946.

Fred married Barbara Mulford of Kingsley, Iowa, on April 1, 1951. They celebrated 53 years together and had three children, daughter, Susan, and sons, Mike and Greg.

Fred is survived by his special friend, Jacquie Rygh; children Susan Wells Sargeant, Mike Wells (Cheryl), and Greg Wells (Pam); grandchildren Michael Jay, Tiffany, Rachel, Matthew, Holly, Nick, Curran and Brie; and ten great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frieda Wells; siblings, Wilma Fogarty, and Marvel Torkelson; and his wife Barbara (Bobbi).