Fred was a great friend to my parents, Cecil & Karen Larson, and colleague of dad's at Morningside. We were honored that he spoke at dad's funeral. Fred will be missed by many in the Morningside family and the Bob Roe's bunch. Prayers for his family.
Sheri Larson Almond
Friend
December 24, 2021
Fred was so special to so many of us at Morningside. My condolences to his family. You lost a special man. Morningside also lost a special man who knew Morningside inside and out. I had the privilege of traveling with Fred and seeing him interact with so many alumni, but also travel to Italy and interact with students. Fred was a beloved member of our community and will be missed.