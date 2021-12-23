Fred was so special to so many of us at Morningside. My condolences to his family. You lost a special man. Morningside also lost a special man who knew Morningside inside and out. I had the privilege of traveling with Fred and seeing him interact with so many alumni, but also travel to Italy and interact with students. Fred was a beloved member of our community and will be missed.

Robin Reynders Friend December 24, 2021