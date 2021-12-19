G. Starr Nielsen

Sioux City

G. Starr Nielsen, 86, of Sioux City passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Services will be at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday at Friendship Community Church in Sergeant Bluff. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon afterwards. Visitation and Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Services of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. with family present and a service at 7 p.m.

Starr was born Oct. 14, 1935, to Vet and Ivy Beyler of Newcastle, Neb. She was one of 11 children where she grew up on their family farm. She spent most of her days helping her mother cook meals for the family and also help look after her siblings. On June 15, 1954, Starr was united in marriage to Ronald Nielsen. They made their home in Sioux City and were blessed with five children.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending activities for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching a good ball game, playing cards with her friends, spending time in the kitchen, looking at her beautiful flowers, checking on her bird feeders, and attending church and Bible study classes.

A lot of her favorite things started with the letter B: babies, ball, birds, blooms, blue, bingo, and baking. She was known for her love of God and showed His love to everyone she knew. She would often spread his kindness in her volunteer work. Her work included teaching at a rural school, being a stay at home mother, caring for 23 foster children, working as an ESL teacher for over 20 years, and teaching Sunday school for several years. She also volunteered as home tour guide for the Red Cross Tour of Homes and helped with county mailings at the Woodbury County Extension Services.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald of 67 years; sons, Kimm (Sharon) of Akron, Iowa, Kirk (Sonja) of Sergeant Bluff, and Joel of Cheyenne, Wyo.; daughters, Rhonda (Denny) of Sioux City, and Holly (Doug) of Ankeny, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven sisters; and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and five brothers-in-law.

Her favorite Bible verse John 14:6, I am the way, the truth, the life, no man comes unto the Father but by me.