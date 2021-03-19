Garry Eugene Holmberg

Castana, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Garry Eugene Holmberg, 72, of Castana, formerly of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bickford Memory Care in Sioux City.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Chaplain Mike Inman officiating. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery at Lawton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Garry was born Dec. 2, 1948, in Sioux City, the son of Harold Charles and Ethel Maude (Johnson) Holmberg. He graduated from Leeds High School in 1968. After graduation, Garry enlisted in the United States Navy and was a member of the Navy Seabees-U.S. Naval Construction Battalions from 1968-1972.

He lived in Castana, Iowa, and worked as an electrician. Garry enjoyed riding motorcycles and dune buggies, playing pool and fishing.

Garry is survived by his brothers, Ron Holmberg and fianceé, Julie Ducommun of Sioux City, and Dwayne (Barb) Holmberg of Golden, Mo.; one niece; and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold C. Holmberg and Ethel M. Hansen; and sister, Judy McDonald.

Pallbearers will be Ron Holmberg, Dwayne Holmberg, Marvin Roethler, Alan Krueger, Jeremy Axlund, and Larry Axlund.

The family wishes to thank Care Initiatives Hospice and the staff at Bickford Memory for their special care of Garry. You were family to Garry.