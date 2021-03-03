Menu
Garry Pape
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast
Le Mars, IA

Garry Pape

Le Mars, Iowa

Garry Pape, 81, of Le Mars, passed away at his home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Services for Garry will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Garry Pape was born on Nov. 17, 1939, to George and Dorothy (Dahm) Pape in Alameda, Calif.

Garry attended Northrop University where he received his bachelor's degree and then earned his master's degree at West Coast University.

He was an aerospace engineer and retired after 30 years. Garry was united in marriage to Barbara J. Curtis on Oct. 15, 1966, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Garry enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 15, 1958, and was honorably discharged on May 29, 1962. He was later activated as part of the USAF Reserves on June 26, 1964 and served until Jan. 16, 1968.

Garry was a published author contributing to aviation books, aviation magazines, and museum newsletters.

In 2004, Garry and Barbara retired to Le Mars.

Garry, who will be lovingly remembered as 'Poppy,' is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Keith (Nicole) Pape of Arcadia, Calif.; daughter, Christine (Jody) Osterbuhr of Merrill, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Belote of Bothel, Wash.; and other extended relatives.

Garry is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, William Belote.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Gary was a funny & kind man.
Vicki Ernst
Friend
March 5, 2021
So sorry and sad to learn of Garry's passing. We met at Northrop Aircraft where we both worked in the '80s and '90s and shared a common interest in aviation history. At the time, Garry was researching and writing about the P-61 Black Widow and the Northrop Flying Wings. I have these in my library and refer to them regularly for historical info. Thank you, Garry, for writing and sharing your vast knowledge of aviation history for our benefit. My deepest condolences to Barbara and family with thoughts and prayers.
Bill Vas
Coworker
March 3, 2021
Barbara, I want to extend my sincere condolences to you and want you to know you are in my prayers. I remembered you as we spent time at the Leeds Dialysis Clinic over ten years ago with our husbands.
Dolores Arens
March 3, 2021
Barbara, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending my thought, prayers and a hug to you.
Zona Wetherell
March 3, 2021
Rachelle & Will Cady
March 2, 2021
Garry was a very nice man, his family will miss him so much, enjoyed visiting with him at his daughters house thoughts and prayers are with his family
Nancy Osterbuhr
Friend
March 1, 2021
I used to wait on Barbara and Garry first at the Sanctuary and then at Bellissimo. They always always seemed to genuinely enjoy being with each other and were always a joy to serve. Praying for you Barbara and family!
Andie Dole
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Barb and family, Sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort. With sympathy, Mary Jo Steckelberg
February 28, 2021
Praying for your family.
Craig & Pam Langel
February 27, 2021
