Garry Pape

Le Mars, Iowa

Garry Pape, 81, of Le Mars, passed away at his home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Services for Garry will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Garry Pape was born on Nov. 17, 1939, to George and Dorothy (Dahm) Pape in Alameda, Calif.

Garry attended Northrop University where he received his bachelor's degree and then earned his master's degree at West Coast University.

He was an aerospace engineer and retired after 30 years. Garry was united in marriage to Barbara J. Curtis on Oct. 15, 1966, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Garry enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 15, 1958, and was honorably discharged on May 29, 1962. He was later activated as part of the USAF Reserves on June 26, 1964 and served until Jan. 16, 1968.

Garry was a published author contributing to aviation books, aviation magazines, and museum newsletters.

In 2004, Garry and Barbara retired to Le Mars.

Garry, who will be lovingly remembered as 'Poppy,' is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Keith (Nicole) Pape of Arcadia, Calif.; daughter, Christine (Jody) Osterbuhr of Merrill, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Belote of Bothel, Wash.; and other extended relatives.

Garry is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, William Belote.