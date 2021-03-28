Menu
Gary Grant Bentley
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Gary Grant Bentley

North Sioux City

Gary Grant Bentley, 77, of North Sioux City, died on Thursday March 25, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, with visitation held one hour prior to the service.

Gary was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on July 1, 1943, the son of Robert Eldon and Leah Doris( Kindig) Bentley.

He attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1961. He then attended Westmar College in Le Mars, where he received training in the field of Respiratory Therapy.

He was united in marriage with Bonnie Flower in 1968, and the couple later divorced. Gary worked his entire career in respiratory therapy beginning at St. Joseph Hospital and concluding his working career at Marian Health Center in 2005.

Gary was a former member of the Sioux City Elks Club. In his earlier days, he enjoyed playing softball with the Marian Health Center team, as well as others. He loved walleye fishing and was a former junior Golden Gloves boxer. The most important thing in his life was his children and grandchildren that he loved very much.

He is survived by his son, Todd (Sonya) Bentley and his daughter, Shari Bentley, both of Arizona; his grandchildren, Jordyn Wagner, Brooke Bentley, Bailey Smith, and Camden Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas (Joyce) Bentley of Sioux City; along with many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents; a brother, Terry Bentley; his stepmother, Mary Katherine; stepsister, Shirley Tathwell; and stepbrother, LeRoy Gray.

The family wishes to say a special thanks to Mike Duffy and Roberta Vanderlinden who served as special friends and caregivers to Gary.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Mar
29
Service
7:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
We miss you Gary. I wish my mom knew that she misses you, because I know she does. :'( Rest Easy my Friend.!
Sherry Hindman
Friend
March 22, 2022
Enjoyed working with Gary at the hospital. So sorry for your loss.
Joan Mc Neil
March 30, 2021
I would like to extend prayers and sympathy to Gary's family for their loss. I always considered Gary to be a good friend. We worked together in Respiratory Care for many years. Did a little fishing, and played some softball back in the day.
Tom Flinn
March 30, 2021
As an RN that worked at St. Joseph Mercy as well as MHC, I can´t say enough about Gary as a fellow employee. His compassion & team approach to patient care will always be remembered. Sincere sympathy to his family.
Carolyn Clausen
March 29, 2021
I am so glad I was able to visit with him last time I was in Sioux City. He was a beloved uncle.
LeAnn (Gray) Fleisher
March 28, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear this news. We enjoyed Gary´s company for many years. My mom sends her deepest sympathy. Our hearts are broken. Rest in Paradise Gary
Sherry Hindman. Edy Rodberg Daughter
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results