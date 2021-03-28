Gary Grant Bentley

North Sioux City

Gary Grant Bentley, 77, of North Sioux City, died on Thursday March 25, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 7 p.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, with visitation held one hour prior to the service.

Gary was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on July 1, 1943, the son of Robert Eldon and Leah Doris( Kindig) Bentley.

He attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1961. He then attended Westmar College in Le Mars, where he received training in the field of Respiratory Therapy.

He was united in marriage with Bonnie Flower in 1968, and the couple later divorced. Gary worked his entire career in respiratory therapy beginning at St. Joseph Hospital and concluding his working career at Marian Health Center in 2005.

Gary was a former member of the Sioux City Elks Club. In his earlier days, he enjoyed playing softball with the Marian Health Center team, as well as others. He loved walleye fishing and was a former junior Golden Gloves boxer. The most important thing in his life was his children and grandchildren that he loved very much.

He is survived by his son, Todd (Sonya) Bentley and his daughter, Shari Bentley, both of Arizona; his grandchildren, Jordyn Wagner, Brooke Bentley, Bailey Smith, and Camden Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas (Joyce) Bentley of Sioux City; along with many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents; a brother, Terry Bentley; his stepmother, Mary Katherine; stepsister, Shirley Tathwell; and stepbrother, LeRoy Gray.

The family wishes to say a special thanks to Mike Duffy and Roberta Vanderlinden who served as special friends and caregivers to Gary.