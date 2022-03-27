Gary Wayne Clark, Jr.

Axtell, Neb., formerly South Sioux City

Gary Wayne Clark, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a brief illness.

Gary was born in Sioux City on Feb. 10, 1970, to Cindy and Gary Clark, Sr. He resided in South Sioux City until he was 11 years old, then moved to Mosaic Home in Axtell, Neb., where he was residing at the time of his death. Gary was always asking for food (especially ice cream), pop, coffee, and for books and/or magazines because he loved flipping through the pages. You could always find him in a rocking chair.

Gary is survived by his mother Cindy Kramer of Lincoln, Neb.; brothers Rick Wilen of Palmyra, Neb., and Chad Clark from Lincoln, and Jeff and Shane Clark from Omaha, Neb.; sisters Kelli and Kim Clark from Lincoln, and Ruby Guthrie from Yukon, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his father Gary Clark, Sr.