Gary D. Crosgrove
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Gary D. Crosgrove

Sioux City

Gary D. Crosgrove, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his residence.

Service will be 1 p.m. today at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, located at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Gary Dean Crosgrove, the son of Ralph and Darlene (Barsby) Crosgrove, was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Woodbine, Iowa. He began his education in Castana, Iowa, and graduated from Central High School in Sioux City.

In 1960 he enlisted in the United States Navy. On Jan. 6, 1962, Gary and Elsie Angerman were united in marriage in Sioux City. Gary served aboard the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1968. Upon his honorable discharge Gary returned to the States and began his career as a welder. He worked various occupations, both day and night shifts, including Yellow Cab at night and Trinity Railcar Service during the day. He retired in 2001.

Gary's enjoyments in life were spending time with his family camping, fishing, hunting, and bowling, or sometimes just putting a puzzle together with his wife.

Gary is survived by his wife who he gratefully shared nearly 60 years with, Elsie Crosgrove of Sioux City; children, Eldon (Mary) Crosgrove of Sioux City, Larry Crosgrove of Texas, Lisa (Les) Rolfes of Sioux City, and Alex (Ann) Crosgrove of Le Mars; grandchildren, Scott, Wendi, Gage, Dane, Stormii, and Erica; great-grandchildren, Payton, Takoda, Chloe, Preston, Abby, and Evie; siblings, Marline (Tom) Heuretz, Mervin (Lila) Crosgrove, Debra (Mike) Burke, Denise (Harvey) Hansen; sisters-in-law, Barb Crosgrove, Delores Franken; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim Crosgrove, and Roger Crosgrove; in-laws, John and Violet; brother-in-law, Ronald "Sunny"; and sister-in-law, Genie.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry Eldon and Mary to hear of your Father Gary's passing. We will continue thinking of you and your family. Thinking of you all! Deb Poss
Deb Poss
June 23, 2021
I met the banana guy gary at walmart buying bananas. Started talking to him a few times,was always happy if we did or didn't have green bananas. Think it made his day everytime he saw me. Im going to miss him every friday now. Off to a better place
Curt hatton " banana guy "
June 17, 2021
