Gary K. Everett

Sioux City

Gary K. Everett, 75, of Sioux City went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/drOZc9haS98. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. with Sharing of Memories at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City. Interment with military honors will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born in Sioux City on March 17, 1946 to Keith and Dorothy (Wright) Everett. He attended Crescent Park Elementary, West Junior, and graduated from Central High School in 1964, during which he played football and baseball. After graduation, he volunteered to join the US Navy Mobile Construction Battalion Seven, this sent him to the Seabee Training Center in Davisville, Rhode Island where he and Elizabeth "Ann" Hall met. Gary served two tours during the Vietnam War as a Seabee. Gary and Ann married on August 3, 1968 in Cranston, R.I., after which the couple made their home in Sioux City. Gary then worked for MidAmerican Energy from 1970 to 2008 at the Port Neal Power Station.

His military career continued throughout his life as he joined the Iowa Air National Guard as a Weekend Warrior as part of the Sioux City 185th Fighter Wing Group until he retired.

He maintained lifelong friendships with classmates, co-workers, guard buddies, churchgoers, members of the Corvette Club, and motorcycle groups.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 53 years, Ann Everett of Sioux City; son Todd (Sandi) Everett of Malvern, PA; daughter Kristen (John) Torno of Sioux City; son Ryan Everett of Waukee, IA; grandchildren Carly, Alex, Marissa, Makayla, Zeke, Hannah, Brody; brother Kevin (Sally) Everett; brother-in-law/sister-in-law, David (Debbie) Barber; and very special nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, PO Box 2350, Cordova, TN 38016 www.mabts.edu. Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201, www.billygraham.org. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org.