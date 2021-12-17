Gary A. Harris

South Sioux City

Gary A. Harris, 75, of South Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Sandra L. Braasch officiating. Burial will be at the Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Gary Alfred Harris was born on Feb. 6, 1946 in Homer, Neb., the son of Alfred and Elaine (Biede) Harris. Gary was a 1964 graduate of Homer High School and graduated from Dana College in 1968.

Gary was married to Karen Boyd, and they had three children, Todd, Stacey, and Amy. His second marriage was to Lynda Herbst on June 5, 1999, in Sioux City.

Gary had a 23 year career with Procter & Gamble, during which time he was also able to farm in the Homer area. He later owned the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Lyons, Neb., until selling it in 1996 to pursue the passion of his life by attending Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and graduating in 2001. He served many churches in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

Gary enjoyed the past few years riding his Can Am Touring Model motorcycle with Lynda seated behind him. He was a master amateur carpenter and enjoyed working in his yard and doing landscaping.

Gary is survived by his wife Lynda; sons Todd (Joei) Harris of Bennington, Neb., Damon (Gretchen) Herbst of Taunton, Mass., and Lonnie (Amy) Herbst of Rockwell, Texas; daughters Stacey (Mike) Maxwell of Kasson, Minn., and Amy (Keith) Whitby of Pine Island, Minn.; 15 grandchildren, Emma Harris, Cody Harris, Kayla Harris, CheyAnne Maxwell, Dalton Maxwell, Abby Whitby, Hannah Whitby, Seth Whitby, Ashley Herbst, Allison Thompson, Brittany Herbst, Tyler Herbst, Austin Herbst, Alexis Herbst and Samathy Jaruse; two great-grandchildren Emma Jaruse and Rias Ball; and two sisters, Patricia Robertson of Mitchell, S.D., and Janet (Jim) Heath of Cody, Neb.; other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin brother and sister; another infant sister; brother-in-law Gene Robertson; and niece LeAnn Miller and family Mike, Zoey, and Miles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the family for distribution to several different charities of their choice.