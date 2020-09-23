Gary K. McCuddin

Gary K. McCuddin, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. today at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter and Rev. Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors by the U.S. Naval Reserves. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born on Nov. 1, 1933, in Sioux City, to Kent C. and Grace (Bladt) McCuddin. He received his education at Leeds High School. Gary was Homecoming King his senior year and graduated with the class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years before receiving his honorable discharge.

Gary married Donalda Gilson on May 5, 1956, in Sioux City, at Wesley United Methodist Church. His working career was spent rebuilding trucks in and around Sioux City.

Gary enjoyed constantly learning and reading throughout his life. He was an amazing fine woodworker. He found his greatest joy whenever family was around, and he had a special bond with his brothers, Keith and Mick. His membership to Wesley United Methodist Church was a lifelong joy, through baptism, confirmation, marriage, strengthening of this faith with his Lord, and today, with his funeral services, an appropriate conclusion.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Donalda of Sioux City; son, Kent (Barb) McCuddin of Sioux City; daughters, Sheila (Tad) Kelson of Sioux City, and Susie (Mike) Wheat of Smithland, Iowa,; brothers, Keith and Mick McCuddin; grandchildren, Allison (Bennett) Poss, Britni (Landon) Tondreau, Jake (Pam) Kelson, Jared Kelson, Kyle (Ashley) Wheat, Alisha (Nick) Lanning, and Nate Wheat; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandchild, Aaron Steven McCuddin.