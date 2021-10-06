Gary A. King

Sioux City

Gary A. King, 84, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born the son of Augustus "Bud" and Charlotte (Jenkins) King on March 15, 1937 in Fremont, Neb. He graduated from East High School. Gary married Sharon Kleinberg on July 26, 1956. They were blessed with 65 years together.

Gary worked for the United States Postal Service in many capacities until his retirement as a supervisor.

He enjoyed gambling and coffee at Hardees with his buddies, chocolate fried cinnamon rolls, and going dancing with his wife on Saturday nights. He liked to play golf and was a great bowler. He will be fondly remembered as a great father, grandfather, and protector of his family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon King of Sioux City; daughter, Jill (Mike) Murphy of Castle Rock, Colo.; grandchildren, Sarah, Melissa, Ben, Austin, Brittney, and Casay; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Laura and Linda; and sister, Claudette.