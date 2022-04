Gary W. Stevenson

Sioux City

Gary W. Stevenson, 83, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

A memorial reception is being hosted by the Siouxland Bank for family, friends and colleagues. The reception will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Siouxland Bank lobby, located at 1001 W 29th St in South Sioux City.