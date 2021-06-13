Gary W. Stevenson

Sioux City

Gary Weston Stevenson, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Burial and memorial service (delayed due to Covid) will be Friday, June 18, in Rose Hill Cemetery at Menlo, Iowa.

Gary was born June 13, 1937, in Menlo, Iowa. He graduated from Menlo High School in 1955 and received a Graduate School of Banking diploma through the University of Wisconsin in 1973.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Gary became a lifelong banker, working for Household Finance in Richmond, Calif., Banker's Trust in Des Moines, Iowa, First National Bank (later Firstar Bank) in Sioux City, and Siouxland National Bank in South Sioux City.

With his first wife, Patricia (Knecht) Martin, Gary had three children, Curtis, Eve and Kris, to whom he was a devoted father. Gary was active in the Siouxland community. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City and Kiwanis of South Sioux City. He had many friends, and was always quick with a smile and a handshake.

Gary enjoyed a good church supper, card games, coffee and visiting with friends and family. Grilling, golfing, fishing and traveling were also among his favorite activities. He made several memorable fishing trips to Canada with friends, and with his present wife, Shirlee (Taylor) Stevenson having traveled often to Bayfield, Wis., and surrounding islands.

He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; former wife, Patricia and their children, son, Curtis (Carol) Stevenson, and daughters, Eve (Jesus) Mendez, and Kris Stevenson; granddaughters, Chelsea Stevenson and Rose (Christopher) Kuhl; three great-grandchildren; stepsons, Dana (Terri) Haub and Ky Haub; as well as many other loving family members.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Arlene (Stemm) Stevenson.