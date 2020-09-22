Gaylen B. Jackson

Allen, Neb.

Gaylen B. Jackson, 92, of Allen, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Allen United Methodist Church and will be livestreamed. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne, Neb.

Gaylen B. Jackson was born on Oct. 16, 1927, on a farm west of Allen, to Ben and Inez (Emry) Jackson. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Allen High School with honors, in 1944.

Gaylen married his high school sweetheart, Carol Geiger, on March 1, 1947, at First Lutheran Church in Allen. He began farming with horses and milking cows on the family farm west of Allen.

The loves of his life included his family (and he was proud of every one of them), animals, especially horses, farming, fishing, camping, and playing 500 and Some "R" Set cards. Another hobby of his was reading. In fact, he probably read every Louis L' Amour book, some of them more than once. The inscription on his retirement watch was "kids, cows, and corn." Gaylen and Carol traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. Over the years, Gaylen served on various boards and committees in the Allen community and was an 80 year member of the Allen United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish many fond memories are his wife of 73 years, Carol; their children, Carol Jean Stapleton of Allen, Dale (Loretta) Jackson of South Sioux City, Kathy (Larry) Boswell of Allen, and Kim (Tony) Gattis, of Arlington Va.; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Libby) Jackson of Heber Springs, Ark.; nieces; nephews; and many relatives and friends.

Gaylen was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dwaine Jackson in infancy, and Gene (Evelyn) Jackson; one sister, Mary Lou (Duane) Koester; and one son-in-law, Jim Stapleton.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.