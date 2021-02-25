Geil Fargo

Sioux City

Geil Fargo, 63, of Sioux City went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A private burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

She was born at St. Joseph's Hospital on June 21, 1957, to the late Albert and Bernice Fargo. Before graduating from West High School in 1975, Geil worked as a nurse's aide at St. Joseph's. She earned a theology degree from Briar Cliff University before training to become a registered nurse at Western Iowa Tech.

Geil worked at Iowa Natural Casing and as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center. Prior to her death, Geil resided at Holy Spirit Retirement Home. She spent many years with her life partner John Meyers. She deeply loved her labs, Blacksocks and Rockwell, completing puzzles, and shopping.

Geil is survived by her loving siblings Ardyce (Dennie) Derochie of Oklahoma, Marge (Butch) Simmons of Texas, Vivian (Ronald) Derochie, of Hinton, and David Fargo, of Colorado; along with many nieces and nephews