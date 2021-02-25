Menu
Geil Fargo
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Geil Fargo

Sioux City

Geil Fargo, 63, of Sioux City went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A private burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

She was born at St. Joseph's Hospital on June 21, 1957, to the late Albert and Bernice Fargo. Before graduating from West High School in 1975, Geil worked as a nurse's aide at St. Joseph's. She earned a theology degree from Briar Cliff University before training to become a registered nurse at Western Iowa Tech.

Geil worked at Iowa Natural Casing and as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center. Prior to her death, Geil resided at Holy Spirit Retirement Home. She spent many years with her life partner John Meyers. She deeply loved her labs, Blacksocks and Rockwell, completing puzzles, and shopping.

Geil is survived by her loving siblings Ardyce (Dennie) Derochie of Oklahoma, Marge (Butch) Simmons of Texas, Vivian (Ronald) Derochie, of Hinton, and David Fargo, of Colorado; along with many nieces and nephews


MEMORIAL EVENTS
I met Geil we lived in same neighborhood, them we went to the same West High School. Geil was junior while I was a senior! Geil and I decided to go Western Iowa tech Nurse's Aid training at the Old St. Joseph Hospital we both graduated with our Certification in nurse's aid, and we both were hired by St Joe Hospital! We spent a lot hours running around and yes Geil loved to shop and eat Billy Boy's food lol I have a lot of fond memories with Geil! Geil's love for John! Vivian and Marge so sorry for your loss and rest of the Fargo family
Judy Darwin
February 25, 2021
I went to school with Abby and her and John used to meet Harold wickey and I at restaurant with my parents just about every night for coffee.loved those two rest in peace my friend
Nancy Whitlock
February 25, 2021
Dave Fargo...Sorry for your loss...May Geil R.I.P.
Tom Abelson
February 25, 2021
