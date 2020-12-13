Menu
Gene E. Peterson

Gene E. Peterson

formerly Sioux City

Gene E. Peterson, 83, formerly Sioux City, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Cordes Lake Ariz.

A memorial and burial will be held at a later date.

Gene was born and raised in the Kingsley, Iowa area. He then moved to Sioux City in 1968, where he lived until he retired in 2003. He worked for Fremont Tire for 26 years.

Gene was a fan of the Greenbay Packers, Dale Jarrett as well as John Force racing.

He is survived by his children, Doug Peterson of Littleton, Colo., Cindy (Dennis) Franke of Le Mars, Iowa, Debbie Lambert of Arvada, Colo., and Donnie (Kelly) Peterson of Loveland, Colo.; a brother, David Peterson; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gene Ferris; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Pearl Peterson; sister, Dorothy Ferris; brothers, Duane and Carroll Peterson; and granddaughter, Ashley Peterson.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
