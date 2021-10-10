Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geneva Marie Fuchser
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Geneva Marie Fuchser

South Sioux City

Geneva Marie Fuchser, 90, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery at Emerson, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Geneva was born May 31, 1931, in Dakota City, Neb., the daughter of Edwin V. and Verlie H. (Jones) Olson. She married Paul J. Fuchser on April 12, 1949, in South Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2000, in Sioux City.

The couple owned and operated Red Raven Steak House and Lounge in South Sioux City, and also Gifts from Mexico & Macramé Haven for many years.

Geneva and Paul enjoyed their extensive travels all over the United States, Europe, Hawaii, and Mexico. She was active in genealogy, loved watching and feeding all of the birds, squirrels, and rabbits that would visit her front yard daily to be fed. Geneva also enjoyed flower gardening and cherished caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City.

Survivors include her children, Jeanne Lane, Paula Clark, and Paul G. Fuchser, all of Sioux City, Angie (Cliff) Broyhill of Ash Grove, Mo., and Kim McDowell (Frank Chimento) of Nashwauk, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter, Candace Vermilyea; son-in-law, Mark Vermilyea; grandson, Kelly Brand; twin brothers, Marvin and Melvin Olson; and sisters, Maxine Satterwhite and Betty Kraft.

Pallbearers will be Paul G. Fuchser, Austin Padgett, DJ Coulson, Michael Smith, Luke McDowell, and Frank Chimento.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home - South Sioux City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.