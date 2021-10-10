Geneva Marie Fuchser

South Sioux City

Geneva Marie Fuchser, 90, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery at Emerson, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Geneva was born May 31, 1931, in Dakota City, Neb., the daughter of Edwin V. and Verlie H. (Jones) Olson. She married Paul J. Fuchser on April 12, 1949, in South Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2000, in Sioux City.

The couple owned and operated Red Raven Steak House and Lounge in South Sioux City, and also Gifts from Mexico & Macramé Haven for many years.

Geneva and Paul enjoyed their extensive travels all over the United States, Europe, Hawaii, and Mexico. She was active in genealogy, loved watching and feeding all of the birds, squirrels, and rabbits that would visit her front yard daily to be fed. Geneva also enjoyed flower gardening and cherished caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City.

Survivors include her children, Jeanne Lane, Paula Clark, and Paul G. Fuchser, all of Sioux City, Angie (Cliff) Broyhill of Ash Grove, Mo., and Kim McDowell (Frank Chimento) of Nashwauk, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter, Candace Vermilyea; son-in-law, Mark Vermilyea; grandson, Kelly Brand; twin brothers, Marvin and Melvin Olson; and sisters, Maxine Satterwhite and Betty Kraft.

Pallbearers will be Paul G. Fuchser, Austin Padgett, DJ Coulson, Michael Smith, Luke McDowell, and Frank Chimento.