Geneva Remillard Flannery

Sioux City

Geneva Remillard Flannery, 91, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Church with Father Esquiliano, celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required at the church.

Geneva was born Dec. 17, 1928, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Tielke) Remillard. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. On Sept. 5, 1958, she married Richard Flannery at St. Boniface Catholic Church, and they had three children. Geneva and Dick loved to dance and first met at Shore Acres Ballroom.

Geneva was divisional secretary to Telle Wehrle at Investors Diversified Services. She also worked at Conservative Bond & Mortgage Company, Woodbury County Treasurers Office, and the Catholic Education Office. Geneva was a homemaker, raising her three kids during many of Dick's deployments, including one year in Vietnam. She also lovingly babysat four of her grandchildren full-time for 30 years.

Geneva was a devout Catholic, often reciting the rosary that was a wedding gift from her husband Dick. She was also a devoted supporter of Bishop Heelan High School. Geneva was proud to be present at the first candlelight March for Life in Sioux City in 1973. She marched fearlessly around St. Luke's hospital in the cold January weather.

Geneva felt being a mom was her greatest blessing. She attended many musicals, ballets, and baseball games. Geneva was a talented cook, she loved to shop and to drive her Buick Station wagon appropriately nicknamed the "Sherman Tank." She enjoyed sharing her birth year with Mickey Mouse and her birthday with Pope Francis.

When Geneva became immobile for the last five years, Richard and daughter Kathy cared for her in the comfort of their own home. Dick preceded Geneva in death on January 5, 2020.

Those left to honor her memory are her three children Kathleen (Richard) Lohr of Sioux City, Michael (Pauline) Flannery of Sioux City, Mark Flannery of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren Carolyn Lohr of Denver, Colo., Alexander (Danielle) Lohr and their son Burke of St. Paul, Minn., Maria Lohr of Denver, Eric Flannery Lohr of Brookings, S.D., Erin Flannery and her sons Calvin and James of Altoona, Iowa, Dr. Kaitlin (fiancé John Mancini) Flannery of Boston, Mass., Dr. Meghan (Siyakudumisa) Mali of Salt Lake City, Utah, Julie Flannery of Minneapolis; brother-in-law Roger Flannery of Omaha, Neb.; and first cousins she considered brothers, Dr. Jerome (MaryAnn) Zechmann of Olympia, Wash., and Dr. Albert (Annlee) Zechmann of Lincoln, Neb.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and granddaughter Cecelia Kathleen Lohr.

Memorials will be directed by the family to an organization of their choice at a later date.