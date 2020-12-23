George R. Dehn

Blencoe, Iowa

George Robert Dehn, 93, of Blencoe passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center, Whiting, Iowa, after a short illness.

Private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

George was born Feb. 6, 1927 on a farm south of Blencoe, the son of Edward and Mabel (Otto) Dehn Sr. He attended Sherman Township Country School and graduated from Blencoe Consolidated High School in 1944. He was drafted into the US Army in March 1945 and was discharged Dec. 1946. He served with 1st Calvary Division.

On March 16, 1947 he married Mary Williams in Blencoe Congregational Church. Together they had two sons and a daughter. After returning from military service the couple started farming. He was a farmer his entire life, retiring in 1996.

He served as a director of the Blencoe Farmers CoOp Elevator board and a director of the Western Iowa Cooperative board of Hornick. He is a member of American Legion, Stevens Kelly Post in Blencoe. He was a member of Blencoe Congregational Church.

He is survived by a son, Mike and MaryJo of Blencoe; a daughter, Diane Stangel of Onawa; and a son, Phil and Nancy of Omaha, Neb.; sister, Mary and Marv Keele of Blencoe; seven grandchildren, Matt (Margie) Dehn, Mark (Jenny) Dehn, and Mitch (Theresa) Dehn, Aaron (Jessica) Stangel, Dr. Allison (Dr. Brandon) Kovar, Laura Dehn, and Hannah Dehn; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mabel (Otto) Dehn Sr; his wife, Mary Dehn; three brothers, Wilber (Doris), Frank (Margaret), Edward Jr (Maggie); an infant brother; and a son-in-law, Jim Stangel.