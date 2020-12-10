George Franklin Smith

South Sioux City

George Franklin Smith, 81, of South Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City with Reverend Sandra Braasch officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

George was born Dec. 6, 1939 in Homer, Neb., the son of Fay and Vivian (Russell) Smith. When he was young, George worked for a local farmer in Homer before starting his career with Broyhill in Dakota City for 20 plus years before retirement. He married Karen Christine Hedman on Aug. 19, 1967. To this union, five children were born. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was always fixing things and lending his help to friends and neighbors. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed feeding the squirrels. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Karen Smith; children Christine (Steven) Harder of Oto, Iowa, Leon (Mary) Smith of Sioux Falls, S.D., Fay (Patty) Smith of Ames, Iowa, Elmer Smith of Lincoln, Neb., and David (Julie) Smith of Omaha, Neb.; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five siblings Joyce Smith, Anna Smith, Ruth Smith, Robert Smith, and Charles Smith.

George was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ellen; and brothers David and Joe.