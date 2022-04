Georgia B. Lamprecht

Onawa, formerly Whiting, Iowa

90, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Service: Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Onawa. (Social distancing and masks required). Visitation: Dec. 15, 5 to 6 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa. (No more than 15 people at one time during visitation.)