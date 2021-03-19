Georgia Delores Soule

Arnolds Park, Iowa

Georgia D. Soule, 90, of Arnolds Park passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer, Iowa. Rev. Paul Frederiksen will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. Online condolences may be left at www.warnerfuneralhome.com.

Georgia was born April 24, 1930, to George and Bertha (Halfrich) Astor in Sioux City. She received her education in Sioux City attending St. Joseph Catholic, Woodrow Jr High, and Central High School. Georgia was united in marriage to Wayne W. Soule on Dec. 25, 1946 in Sioux City.

Georgia worked at various jobs including Northwest Piano, Dr. D P Schmidt Ophthalmology, Bee Hive, Davies Department Store, and Farm Bureau until they entered a partnership purchasing A & M Laundry in Spencer where Georgia took an active part in the bookkeeping for the business.

Georgia was a Girl Scout Leader, served as Worthy Matron of Eastern Star in Spencer, enjoyed playing Bridge, Bowling, was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed traveling and reading.

After retirement Georgia and Wayne spent their winters in Gulf Shores, Ala., until Wayne's death in 2003, at which time she relocated permanently to Arnolds Park with her faithful companion and best friend Bama.

Georgia touched many lives of all ages due to her kindness and generosity which came naturally due to her young spirit and good sense of humor which she often reminded others was "the only thing in life that comes free."

Georgia's greatest joy was raising her four daughters, spending the summers at Lake Okoboji. She was always surrounded by her family forming an extremely loving bond and creating lasting memories with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an advisor to all.

She is survived by her daughters Connie (Jerry) Larson of Spencer, Debra (Allan) Poller of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Judy (Mark) Linquist of Sioux City, and Terry Lowry of Spirit Lake; grandchildren Nicole (Paul Bassette) Lidman, Aaron (Liz) Lowry, Courtney (William) Casey, Dallas (Hali) Lowry, CW Larson, Heath (Ashley Hodgell) Lowry, Tyler (Amanda) Larson, Samantha Poller, and Drew Poller; 16 great-grandchildren with a new one on the way that she was very excited to be told was arriving in the near future; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Soule; parents George and Bertha Astor; sisters Elizabeth LaRue, and Mildred and (Rev. Willard) Cunningham; nephew Jerry Cunningham; and son-in-law Rick Lowry.

Pallbearers will be Nicole Lidman, Courtney Casey, Christian Larson, Tyler Larson, Aaron Lowry, Dallas Lowry, Heath Lowry, Samantha Poller, and Andrew Poller.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassion and excellent care Georgia received from the staff at the Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley where she had resided in the most recent months.