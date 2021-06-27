Gerald W. 'Jerry' Breyfogle

Sioux City

Gerald W. "Jerry" Breyfogle, 84, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at a local hospital with his family at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, including a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jerry was born on Nov. 9, 1936, in Holstein, Iowa, the sixth of thirteen children, to Harold and Ethel (Tolzin) Breyfogle. He graduated in 1955 from Holstein High School. Shortly after graduating he joined the Air Force, where he served the majority of his time in England. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force he joined the 185th Iowa Air National Guard and proudly served his country for over 35 years.

In the spring of 1968 the Guard was called to active duty, and Jerry spent a full year to the day in Vietnam. During his tour in Vietnam he joined his wife and son, Patrick, in Hawaii for a few days of blissful R & R. He retired from the military with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0697.

Jerry married JoAnn Murphy at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graettinger, Iowa, on April 27, 1963, by Father Vincent Beacom. To this union three sons were born. The family made their home in Sioux City. They are long time members of St. Joseph Catholic Church where all three sons were married.

After retiring from the Guard Jerry and JoAnn enjoyed traveling. Together they took an Alaskan cruise, toured Ireland, England, and Wales, and went on many other trips. They shared their love of travel with their children and grandchildren by celebrating each grandchild's high school graduation with a family vacation. These vacations included three Caribbean cruises and most recently a trip to Cancun, Mexico, three weeks ago. All of these vacations have created lasting memories for the family.

Jerry's interests included gardening, metal detecting, attending auctions, and working on various projects in his garage. Jerry was an extremely talented mechanic who could fix anything that needed to be repaired. Special times were when he and his three sons went on fishing trips to South Dakota. During one of those trips Jerry caught his "monster" Northern Pike. His sons surprised him by having the fish mounted, and it is prominently displayed in the house for all to enjoy. Most of all Jerry enjoyed time with his family, attending sports and activities of his sons, and later of his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife, JoAnn of 58 years; three sons, Patrick (Tanya) Breyfogle their two daughters, Rebekah and Brooke, Joel (Shelly) Breyfogle and their three daughters, Kim (Ryan) Driskell, Jessica and Nicole, Greg (Lori) Breyfogle and their children, Hannah, Ethan, and Jacob; eight siblings, Audrey Schubert, Doris Petersen, Bonnie (Denton) Wirkus, Carol Kolberg, James (Karen) Breyfogle, Dean (Cleo) Breyfogle, Don (Jane)Breyfogle, and Dennis (Kathy) Breyfogle; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack Breyfogle and Dale Breyfogle; and two sisters, Verla Thompson and Margaret Freed.