Gerald W. 'Jerry' Heitshusen

Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City

Gerald W. "Jerry" Heitshusen, 81, of Scottsdale passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 16, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Nancy, and their son and daughter, Paul Heitshusen and Mary Jo Gollobit.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Born Oct. 9, 1940, Jerry was the elder of two sons born to the late Loyd and Mildred Heitshusen of Lyons, Neb. Jerry graduated from Lyons High School, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, served in the U.S. Army and Reserves, and farmed with his father for several years around Lyons. On April 30, 1966 he married Nancy Paul, a union that lasted nearly 56 years. They had two children, Paul and Mary Jo.

Making their home in South Sioux City, Jerry was a livestock salesman for many years. In 1989, he and Nancy started Valentino's restaurant. After a six year run with Valentino's, they sold the business and later partnered with their son Paul to own and operate TCBY Treats in Sioux City.

Avid Nebraska football fans, Jerry and Nancy were longtime season ticket holders who attended numerous Big Red games both home and away. Two of Jerry's favorite recreational activities were playing cards (especially poker and bridge), as well as playing golf.

Splitting time between Nebraska and Arizona, they were also able to travel extensively. They became fulltime residents of Scottsdale in 2013 upon arrival of their first grandchild. Jerry most enjoyed spending time and activities with his family.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; son Paul (wife Starr) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and daughter Mary Jo Gollobit (husband Dave) and three grandchildren Max, Libby, and Gracie Gollobit of Phoenix, Ariz.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Ed.

The family wishes to thank all who supported Jerry and their family during Jerry's illness, with special thanks going to Stoneridge Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Stoneridge Hospice, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, or the Paradise Valley Ascension Lutheran Church.