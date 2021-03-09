I am Gary Hopp's sister. The two Gary's were best friends. Denny and I were also very good friends. We all grew up in Moville. The Gary's both spent a summer working on the big silos at Blenco, Ia. They can be seen from I 29 yet. The two guys were clear on the top! They decided that wasn't that wasn't the job for them. Good pay for a hot job so did it one summer. Fishing in the West Fork and playing cards was the enjoyment. GOD BLESS.

Jean Hopp Jones7122211016 March 12, 2021