Our sympathy goes out you Jeannine & family. On the loss of your husband. Sending prayers.
Linda & Mike Friis
March 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss my prayers for you
Georgia scheer
March 18, 2021
I am Gary Hopp's sister. The two Gary's were best friends. Denny and I were also very good friends. We all grew up in Moville. The Gary's both spent a summer working on the big silos at Blenco, Ia. They can be seen from I 29 yet. The two guys were clear on the top! They decided that wasn't that wasn't the job for them. Good pay for a hot job so did it one summer. Fishing in the West Fork and playing cards was the enjoyment. GOD BLESS.
Jean Hopp Jones7122211016
March 12, 2021
Jeannine, so sorry for your loss of Gary.....thoughts and prayers are with you for comfort and strength in the coming difficult days.
Patty Mogensen
March 11, 2021
We are so sorry for Gary's wife and his family. Danny and Bonnie extend our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Danny & Bonnie Saxen
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss we are never ready to lose the one we love. My heart go out to you all.
Wanda Ingalls
March 10, 2021
So sorry to read about Gary's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.