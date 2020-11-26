Gerald McManis

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Gerald McManis, 84, died Sunday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Gerald enjoyed old cars and spent many years in the Omaha Model A Club. He loved listening to and playing music on his guitar and harmonica. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his late wife, Karan. Each year they would pack up their motor home and head south for the winter.

He is survived by his children, David McManis, Donald (Stephanie) McManis, Teresa (Michael) Hammond, Paul (Denise) McManis, and Jeremy (Adrienne Ashley) McManis; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Thompson and Lorraine Easter; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Karan Sue McManis; and great-grandson.