Gerald R. "Jerry" Wall
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Gerald R. "Jerry" Wall

Sioux City

Gerald R. "Jerry" Wall, 99, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Gerald was born the son of Irvin and Rosella (Smith) Wall on Nov. 5, 1921 in Sioux City. Jerry graduated from Central High School. He married Bessie VanLaningham in 1941. They were blessed with 69 years of marriage. Bessie passed away in 2010.

Jerry enjoyed his long career in carpet sales. He worked for Miller Brothers, Krigsten Furniture, and Carpet One before beginning his career with Magic Carpet where he worked for 35 years until his retirement. After his retirement he worked Fridays well into his 90s.

Jerry enjoyed traveling with his wife to the Black Hills every year. He also enjoyed spending time with his rescue dog, Muffin, who was his close companion and could always be found sitting with him.

Jerry is survived by his children, Merlene Levering of Sioux City, Gary Wall of Sioux City, and Steve (Beth) Wall of North Sioux City; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bessie; brother, Howard Wall; sister, Arlene Cosier; son-in-law, Larry Levering; and daughter-in-law, Karen Wall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or Siouxland Humane Society.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry always brought sunshine into my day. His kindness and his knowledge of his profession and of life will always be treasured.
Jean Huff
Work
December 10, 2021
Merlene, So sorry for the loss of your dad! Love you.
Tami Bliven
December 16, 2020
Jerry helped me many times to find just the right carpet at Magic Carpet. He knew his customers and was able to guide them very well. Jerry greeted everyone with a smile that made each person feel special.
Jeanie Huff
December 16, 2020
