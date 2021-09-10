Menu
Geraldine "Gerri" Baldwin
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Geraldine 'Gerri' Baldwin

Sioux City

Geraldine Crystal "Gerri" (Yoerger) Baldwin, 86, of Sioux City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

A private graveside service was held in honor of Geraldine at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Ellendale. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Gerri was born Oct. 8, 1934 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Crystal (Ward) Yoerger. She grew up on a farm west of Merrill and graduated from Liberty Consolidate School in 1952. She married Ardeth Baldwin, they had four children. She worked various places during her lifetime.

Gerri is survived by her two daughters, Rita (Burton) Joyce and Rebecca (Kenneth) Ellsworth; son Kirk (Tonda) Baldwin; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jeff Baldwin; brother Roger Yoerger, and sister Janice Ahren.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Gerri for many years at St. Luke´s Wonderful friend and coworker RIP Gerri
Karlene Heilman
Friend
September 21, 2021
She was a beautiful soul and I loved taking care of her
Judy sams
Work
September 10, 2021
