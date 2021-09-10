Geraldine 'Gerri' Baldwin

Sioux City

Geraldine Crystal "Gerri" (Yoerger) Baldwin, 86, of Sioux City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

A private graveside service was held in honor of Geraldine at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Ellendale. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Gerri was born Oct. 8, 1934 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Crystal (Ward) Yoerger. She grew up on a farm west of Merrill and graduated from Liberty Consolidate School in 1952. She married Ardeth Baldwin, they had four children. She worked various places during her lifetime.

Gerri is survived by her two daughters, Rita (Burton) Joyce and Rebecca (Kenneth) Ellsworth; son Kirk (Tonda) Baldwin; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jeff Baldwin; brother Roger Yoerger, and sister Janice Ahren.