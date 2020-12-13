Menu
Geri P. Bruning
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home
207 S. Altona St
Holstein, IA

Geri P. Bruning

Holstein, Iowa

95, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Private Family Graveside Service: Holstein Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, no service or visitation will be held at this time. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vickie, Ted and Tom, I didn't hear of your mom's death until this morning, so these condolences are long overdue. She was a grand lady. I always enjoyed visiting with her - always a good friend to my folks. I cherish the memories. Again, my sympathy to you all. Lorna
Lorna Stamp
December 22, 2020
Such a wonderful woman. Worked with her years ago briefly!
Ann Dose
December 13, 2020
