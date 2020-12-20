Gladys Faust

Westfield, Iowa

Gladys Faust, 91 of Westfield, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Gladys Lorraine Kamradt was born in rural Plymouth County to Rudolph 'Rudy' and Nora (Olson) Kamradt. She grew up near Westfield; she attended a nearby country school and later attended Westfield Public Schools. After school, she began working in Akron candling eggs. She later went to work at Otis Radio, now known as Coil Craft, in Hawarden, and she also was a bartender and waitress at the Knotty Keg.

Gladys was united in marriage to Clifford 'Smokie' Faust on Dec. 3, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Gladys was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron where she had been confirmed. She and Smokie loved to go dancing, and they often went dancing at Shore Acres in Riverside, Sioux City. She also loved country western music, especially Charlie Pride. Gladys will be remembered as a great cook, and she loved cooking for and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a very social person; she always enjoyed having friends over.

Gladys is survived by her son, Larry Faust of Le Mars, Iowa; grandsons Clint (Amber) Faust, and Brent Faust of Le Mars; six great-grandchildren Calin, Kyler, Elizabeth, Alexis, Ashlee, and Eliza; daughter-in-law, Peggy Faust; sisters-in-law, Margaret Faust and Mary Kamradt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 73 years, Clifford Faust; son, David Faust; daughter-in-law, Rita Faust; brothers Lowell (Phyllis) Kamradt, and Lloyd Kamradt; and siblings-in-law, Edward (Eleanor) Faust, Leo Faust, and Marie (Harley) Caskey.