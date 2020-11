Karen, Although we didn't know Glen well, we had heard nothing but good about him and have read throughout the years how much he and you have served the Hawarden community and the surrounding areas through many acts of kindness and thoughtfulness. Our sympathies and prayers go out to you and your family, praying that God grants you peace in knowing Glen is sitting with Him and you will see him again. Much love, Shawn and Joanne Munns

Joanne Munns November 18, 2020