Glen D. Handy

Glen D. Handy, 66, of Sioux City went to be with his lord Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at McCook Cemetery in North Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Glen was born to John and Opal Handy on Sept. 20, 1955 in Spencer, Iowa. He moved to the Siouxland area after school and has called the area home since the early 70s, even while traveling and working in various parts of the United States.

Glen was married four times, three of which he had five beautiful daughters: Brandy Lynn, Mary Elizabeth, Amanda Kay, Jessica James, and Harley D. Opal.

He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1973 where he obtained his GED and later attended one year of college at USD. He spent a lot of his middle life in AA where he started to live a clean and sober life.

Glen enjoyed working with tools and wood so it was only fitting he worked most of his life as a carpenter/handyman. He was very proud of his little company of 20+ years Anykind Handyman and Construction.

Glen's most favorite past time was any time spent with his daughter Mary, grandkids, and great-grandkids, as well as working alongside his best friend Harv.

Glen is survived by his daughters Mary Kleider of South Sioux City, Amanda (Brandon) Blomenkamp of Omaha, Neb., Harley (Drew) McConnell, and Jessica; sister Pat Handy of Sioux City; son-in-law, Joe Robertson of Sioux City; grandkids Tyler (Kay-Lee) Robertson, and Braelynn Robertson, all of Sioux City, Skyler Miner of South Sioux City, Kolby Robertson of Omaha, Josh (Shania) Kleider, Jason (Mariah) Kleider, and Jorden (Alex) Mendez, all of the Siouxland area; great-grandkids Kimber-Lynn, Ireland, Tyleigh, Bentley, Savanah, Harlee, Hayzlee, Brielle, and Jayclee.

Glen was preceded in death by his mom, Opal Anderson; dad, John Handy; brothers, Sam and Don Handy; daughter, Brandy Robertson and her son Joseph; and many half-brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles.