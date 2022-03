Glenda G. Wiener

Le Mars, Iowa

80, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Services: Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Le Mars. Masks and social distancing required. Burial: after the service, Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation: Feb. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m., Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars, and resume one hour prior to service, at the church.