Glenn P. Jones
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Glenn P. Jones

Sioux City, formerly Oto, Iowa

Glenn P. Jones, 93, of Sioux City and formerly of Oto died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Holy Spirit Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Westfork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Glenn Paul Jones, the son of Howard and Dorothy (Goodrow) Jones was born March 17, 1927, in Cheyenne, Wyo. He graduated from high school in Cheyenne in 1944. Glenn then entered the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Nevada as a lookout. After the war, he served on supply ships that traveled to various locations in the Pacific including Okinawa and Iwo Jima, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1948.

On Sept. 5, 1948, Glenn was united in marriage with Elizabeth Ilinitch in Cheyenne. Glenn attended Iowa State University for a short time, before transferring to Colorado State University. He received a Mechanical Engineering Degree, graduating in 1952. Glenn designed storage containers for DuPont in North Augusta, S.C., at the Savanah River Plant. After his retirement in 1985, Glen moved his family to a farm near Oto, where he enjoyed gardening and hunting and fishing with his grandchildren. Elizabeth died Nov. 15, 2017.

Glenn is survived by his children, Dawn Hair of Sioux City, Judy (Mark) Snowden of Des Moines, Iowa, and Bonnie Shea of Kennesaw, Ga.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and three siblings.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or Samaritan's Purse based out of Boone, N.C.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Climbing Hill, IA
Mar
13
Service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Climbing Hill, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I've been missing him at church for a long time, but continued praying for him. God be very near to comfort and bless you all with sweet memories!
Teresa Roberts
March 8, 2021
Glen was a special person to us, and we will miss him setting near us at church.
KARL and SUE
March 8, 2021
