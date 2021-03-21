Gloria G. (Lower) Brown

Munising, Mich., formerly Sioux City

Gloria G. (Lower) Brown, 59, of Munising, died under the loving care of her husband and North Woods Hospice late Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2021, following an eighteen-month illness.

Services were held at the Eden Lutheran Church in Munising on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Gloria was born on June 4, 1961 in Sioux City to Wendell and Donna (Mannion) Lower. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School. Gloria attended college and then returned home and worked in food service at multiple locations. She met Randy Brown in a restaurant, and they fell in love. They were married on Sept. 28, 1998, and moved to "God's Country" of the Upper Peninsula in October of 1998. They were blessed with their daughter, Abigail, and lovingly raised her in Munising.

Gloria worked at the Best Western and Pamida before beginning her career at the Munising Community Credit Union. She was the Head Teller and retired from Embers Credit Union after nineteen years of service to the community. Gloria was a hard worker and loved her "hobby jobs" oftentimes working as a hostess or waitress at Sydney's then 387.

Gloria was a member of Eden Lutheran Church and of the Sunnybrook Community Church out of Sioux City. She was a people person and always shared her smile and laugh with those in her presence. Gloria enjoyed going to the Quarter Auctions with her daughter and friends, taking road trips and shopping.

She is survived by her husband Randy Brown of Munising; their daughter Abi Brown of Munising; her mother Donna Lower of Sioux City; brothers Mitchell (Pamela) Lower of Salix, Iowa, and Timothy (Tabitha) Lower of Lawton, Iowa; sisters and brothers-in-law Leslie (Mike) Hutchinson, Jeff (Faye) Brown, and Cheryl (Tom) Carroll all of Midland, Mich., and Ed (Elaine) Brown of Anchorage, Alaska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father Wendell; mother-in-law Margaret Brown; father-in-law Jerry Brown, and brother-in-law Kevin Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to the Beverly Family Foundation in Gloria's name.