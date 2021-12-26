Menu
Gordon "Bruce" Elliott Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Gordon 'Bruce' Elliott Jr.

Hinton, Iowa

Gordon "Bruce" Elliott Jr., 86, of rural Hinton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City with Pastor Mark Bedford officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Liberty Township Cemetery rural Hinton. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. A link to view livestream of the service is available on Bruce's obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gordon Bruce Elliott Jr., the only child of Gordon Bruce Sr. and Ruth Marie (Brosamle) Elliott, was born July 23, 1935, in Sioux City. Bruce grew up on the family farm near Hinton. He attended country school through fifth grade and then went to Hinton Community School where he graduated in 1953. After high school, he attended Iowa State University and then attended the University of South Dakota. He returned to the family farm after his dad suffered a heart attack.

On July 28, 1957, Bruce was united in marriage to Mary "Jane" Kasch at Trinity Lutheran Church near Hinton. This union was blessed with two children and the family made their home on Bruce's family farm. He truly enjoyed farming and raising livestock. After retiring from farming, he worked at the Sioux City Stock Yards.

Bruce enjoyed golfing and working on his farm, which will be recognized as a Heritage Farm in 2022. Above all, he cherished spending time with his wife and family. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. In earlier years, he participated in 4H, having the Grand Champion Steer in 1951 at the Plymouth County Fair and the Interstate Championship Show in Sioux City. Later, he was a 4H Leader and had served on the Hinton Community School Board.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Jane of rural Hinton; daughter, Stacey Elliott of Story City, Iowa; son, Jim (Diana) Elliott of Story City; three grandchildren, Trent (Kjersten) Elliott, Jade (Caleb) Schlatter, and Julian Elliott; other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Dec
27
Service
10:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
our thoughts and prayers are with at this difficult time Bruce was a friend to so many
Stan and Lorraine Lake
December 29, 2021
Condolences to Jane,Stacey,and Jimmy.
Terry Harpenau and family
December 27, 2021
So Sorry to hear of your Loss, Bruce was such a great guy and no matter where he was he always had a smile and talked to us....i can remember way back when he would sit on the bottom bench of the basketball games! and all the memories with my parents! God Bless you all and keep all his great memories close to your heart!
Renee & Craig Thoreson
Friend
December 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Bruce was a great person and a friend. Chuck, Darlene and Marcy Estochen Friends
Chuck,Darlene and Marcy Estochen
December 26, 2021
Dear Jane and family, We are sadden to hear about Bruce. We had many fun times and always enjoyed our visits. Hugs and prayers to you.
Lynn and Donna Nuebel
December 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Carol Vanderloo
Friend
December 26, 2021
