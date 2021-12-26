Gordon 'Bruce' Elliott Jr.

Hinton, Iowa

Gordon "Bruce" Elliott Jr., 86, of rural Hinton passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City with Pastor Mark Bedford officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Liberty Township Cemetery rural Hinton. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Gordon Bruce Elliott Jr., the only child of Gordon Bruce Sr. and Ruth Marie (Brosamle) Elliott, was born July 23, 1935, in Sioux City. Bruce grew up on the family farm near Hinton. He attended country school through fifth grade and then went to Hinton Community School where he graduated in 1953. After high school, he attended Iowa State University and then attended the University of South Dakota. He returned to the family farm after his dad suffered a heart attack.

On July 28, 1957, Bruce was united in marriage to Mary "Jane" Kasch at Trinity Lutheran Church near Hinton. This union was blessed with two children and the family made their home on Bruce's family farm. He truly enjoyed farming and raising livestock. After retiring from farming, he worked at the Sioux City Stock Yards.

Bruce enjoyed golfing and working on his farm, which will be recognized as a Heritage Farm in 2022. Above all, he cherished spending time with his wife and family. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. In earlier years, he participated in 4H, having the Grand Champion Steer in 1951 at the Plymouth County Fair and the Interstate Championship Show in Sioux City. Later, he was a 4H Leader and had served on the Hinton Community School Board.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Jane of rural Hinton; daughter, Stacey Elliott of Story City, Iowa; son, Jim (Diana) Elliott of Story City; three grandchildren, Trent (Kjersten) Elliott, Jade (Caleb) Schlatter, and Julian Elliott; other relatives; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.