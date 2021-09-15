Gordon D. Jepsen

Sioux City

Gordon D. Jepsen, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Correctionville Care Center.

A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m., Friday at Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gordon David Jepsen was born May 30, 1945, to Arther and Cleo (Schlinz) Jepsen. He grew up in Cushing, Iowa, until his family moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he graduated high school.

Gordon joined the United States Army serving in Germany until he was honorably discharged.

Gordon then worked at Old Home Bakery in Sioux City until retirement.

Gordon was an avid spectator of stock car racing enjoying all the local racing that Siouxland has to offer. He loved to work on his own vehicles and spent many Saturday afternoons watching sports and being with friends.

Gordon was always available and willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Gordon is survived by his special friend, Connie Merril; his sisters, Connie (Don) Reese and Anita (Brian) Rubis; and his brothers, Garland Jepsen, Randy (Gloria) Jepsen, and Steve Jepsen).

Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Alan Jepsen.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Care Initiatives of Siouxland.