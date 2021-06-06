Menu
Gordon M. Johnson
Gordon M. Johnson

Sioux City

Gordon M. Johnson, 78, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Dr North, Sioux City, IA 51108. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with a Prayer Service and time of sharing at 7 p.m. The family will be present from 5 to 8 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gordon was married to Erlene Van Driessen of Hawarden, Iowa, on Sept. 18, 1962, at Lebanon Christian Reformed Church, rural Sioux Center, Iowa. He worked as an electrical inspector for the City of Sioux City until his retirement. He was a dedicated member of Peace Reformed Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Erlene Johnson of Sioux City; daughters Gail and John Brandt of Sioux City, and Jean and Mick Thares of Lakeville, Minn.; four grandchildren, David Brandt of North Sioux City, Andrew Thares of New Orleans, La., Nathan Brandt of Sioux City, and Hailey and Ben Ziemer of Farmington, Minn.; two sisters, Sally Johnson of Indianola, Iowa, and Susan and Glenn Ivarsen of Sioux City; in-laws Mary Ann Zylstra of Edgerton, Minn., Delores and Garry Zonnefeld of Sioux Center, Iowa, Lois Hoogeveen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Charles and Nola Van Driessen of Sioux Center, and Gary Schepel of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Helen Johnson; a brother and sister-in-law Byron and Pan Johnson; his parents-in-law Ernest and Ann Van Driessen; brothers-in-law Henry Klarenbeek, Rev. James Hoogeveen, and Art Zylstra, and a sister-in-law Rosa Schepel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Reformed Church or Iowa Donor Network.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
My sympathies didn´t hear if Gordon´s passing. May the Lord comfort you as well as the many memories you have of your long life together.
Lois Pirozek
June 14, 2021
Praying for you as you mourn the loss of your husband and dad. He overcame a lot in his lifetime. Rest in His promises. God bless you.
Dawn Noteboom Conover
June 10, 2021
The Schepel's
June 7, 2021
