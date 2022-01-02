Grace F. Parrish

Sioux City

Grace F. Parrish, 78, of Sioux City died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m.

Grace F. Parrish was born in Pisgah, Iowa, on the family farm to Mike (Melis) and Lorraine Hanson Otton July 12 1943. She attended First grade at Pisgah, then Holly Springs, and Grace graduated from Holly Springs Hornick School in 1960. She graduated from Ellis School of Cosmetology.

Grace lived and worked in Cherokee, Westfield and the Sioux City areas. She married Dick Parrish in 1963. Three children were born from this union.

Grace enjoyed her children's (and grand-kids') sports events, working outside on the farm, crafts, and tending her flowers. She worked at Casey's and Walmart. Later in life, she enjoyed visiting and helping her "senior" friends, and jigsaw and word puzzles.

Grace is survived by one daughter, Jodi (Dick) Vondrak; two sons Jim Parrish, and Jeff (Tracy) Parrish; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Vanderlinden.

She was preceded in death by both her parents.