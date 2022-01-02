Menu
Grace F. Parrish
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Grace F. Parrish

Sioux City

Grace F. Parrish, 78, of Sioux City died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m.

Grace F. Parrish was born in Pisgah, Iowa, on the family farm to Mike (Melis) and Lorraine Hanson Otton July 12 1943. She attended First grade at Pisgah, then Holly Springs, and Grace graduated from Holly Springs Hornick School in 1960. She graduated from Ellis School of Cosmetology.

Grace lived and worked in Cherokee, Westfield and the Sioux City areas. She married Dick Parrish in 1963. Three children were born from this union.

Grace enjoyed her children's (and grand-kids') sports events, working outside on the farm, crafts, and tending her flowers. She worked at Casey's and Walmart. Later in life, she enjoyed visiting and helping her "senior" friends, and jigsaw and word puzzles.

Grace is survived by one daughter, Jodi (Dick) Vondrak; two sons Jim Parrish, and Jeff (Tracy) Parrish; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Vanderlinden.

She was preceded in death by both her parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Jodi, Jim, and Jeff, You all have my deepest sympathy for the loss of your Mother Grace. She was always so good to everyone, she will be missed! May she rest in eternal peace, God be with her and all of your family.
Duane Hoefling
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss Enjoyed her visits when she came to Merrill.
Carol Vanderloo
Friend
January 3, 2022
We are fellow members of the class of 1960 of Holly Springs-Hornick. We wish you peace, and many good memories to bring you comfort. We have fond memories of High School days (that seem so long ago) that we shared with Grace. She has been a friend to many and we enjoyed sharing thoughts and memories through the years. Sending Prayers for the comfort of her family.
Linda & Richard Gallagher
Friend
January 2, 2022
