Grada W. Van Ballegooyen

Hawarden, Iowa

90, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Services: June 7 at Hawarden Christian Reformed Church, Hawarden. Burial: after the service, Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements with Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Livestream available at view.faithwebsites.com/hawardencrc/index.cfm.