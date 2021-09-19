Harland Fred Timmerman

San Antonio, Texas, formerly Holstein, Iowa

Harland Fred Timmerman, 87, of San Antonio, formerly Holstein, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, of natural causes. His children were fortunate to be able to spend significant time with him in the weeks prior to his death.

Private funeral services for Harland were held at Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas. He will be interred at a later date in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, with full military honors.

Harland was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Battle Creek, Iowa, to Fred and Leona Timmerman. He lived and worked on the family farm near Holstein, Iowa, into his early twenties. He married his pen pal sweetheart, Janet on Feb. 19, 1956, at United Methodist Church in Nemaha, Iowa.

Harland was in the Iowa National Guard for a few years before being drafted into the U.S. Army in Sept. 1956. Harland was trained as a cook while in the Iowa National Guard, and spent his Army career feeding the troops as a cook and Mess Steward. The Army took him to several states and many countries.

When he retired from the Army in 1976, he chose to make his home in El Paso, Texas, home to Fort Bliss. Following his Army career, Harland held a variety of other jobs, including as a deli manager, civilian cook for the Army, and cook at various restaurants.

Harland had five children; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Each time a new child was added to the family, you could see the joy and pride in his face.

Harland and Janet moved to San Antonio in 1994.Their daughter, Elizabeth moved with them, and sons, Keith and David (and their families) already lived in San Antonio. Janet passed away in March 1996, a few weeks after the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Harland loved traveling and took many trips across the U.S. by car. He visited his children in Colorado, Tennessee, and Minnesota. He went to many national and state parks, saw the fall colors in the Northeastern US and drove the Blue Ridge Parkway.

He enjoyed spending hours making jigsaw puzzles. He also enjoyed reading, watching TV, and playing solitaire, Scrabble, and UpWords. He loved life, the USA, and his entire family.

He was loved by all and will be truly missed.

He is survived by three of his children, Keith (Cynthia) Timmerman and grandson, Bryan Timmerman; Cathi (John) Timmerman; and Elizabeth (Andy) Combs and grandson, Aaron Combs; daughter-in-law, Norma Timmerman; grandsons, Ryan (Kate) Timmerman; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Zachary, and Jayden Timmerman, Bradley (Emily) Timmerman and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Hazel, and Jack Timmerman; granddaughter, Mia Timmerman; brother, Lawrence (Dorothy); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Harland was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; and sons, Russell and David.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the America Heart Association, in Harland's name.