Harold H. Chartier

Sioux City

101, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Services: Oct. 2 at 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sioux City. Burial: after the service, Calvary Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.