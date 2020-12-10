Harold William Petersen

Sioux City, formerly Ida Grove, Iowa

Harold William Petersen, 76, of Sioux City, formerly of Ida Grove, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Services will not be held at this time, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like you to share your memories at www.waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.

Harold was born on July 20, 1944, in Galva, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Anna (Cross) Petersen. He graduated from Galva High School in 1962 and later married in 1967 and started raising his family.

He then spent the next several years farming and eventually retired in the mid-1980s. After retiring from farming, Harold then worked for Midwest Industries, a local boat trailer manufacturer, for several years.

Helping others was his hobby, and he was never too busy to help his family and friends. He loved talking politics, and looked forward to meeting the guys for coffee to share world views and swap stories. He never tired of talking about his kids and grandchildren, and will be fondly remembered for how much he loved his family.

Harold is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Tracy) Petersen of Conroe, Texas; daughters, Wendy (Brian) Jackson of Sioux City, and Paige Petersen of Sioux City; brothers, Marvin (Vickie) Petersen of Galva, and Loren (Barbara) Petersen of Cushing; sister, Linda (Gary) Amunson of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Raymond and Ralph Petersen.