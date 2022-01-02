Harold Melvin Sagert Sr.

Dakota City

Harold Melvin Sagert Sr., 78, of Dakota City passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with Reverend Kenny Hsu officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Taylor Cemetery in rural Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Harold was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Neche, N.D., the youngest of six and the son of Albert and Martha (Stegman) Sagert. Harold grew up in Neche and then moved to Texas where Harold met and married Virginia McDaniel in 1970 in San Antonio, Texas. To this marriage, the couple was blessed with four children. In the later 1990s, Harold and Virginia moved to Dakota City where Harold went to work for Tyson Foods and retired after 20+ years of employment.

Harold spent his free time working on and enjoying cars, fishing, hunting, barbecuing with family, and adoring his cats.

He is survived by his wife Virginia of Dakota City; children Melody Cole of South Sioux City, Martha (Chad) Whitmore of Akron, Iowa, Mary (Craig) Seibold of Sioux City, and AJ (Heidi) Sagert of Lake View, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth Sagert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.