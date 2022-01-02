Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Melvin Sagert Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Harold Melvin Sagert Sr.

Dakota City

Harold Melvin Sagert Sr., 78, of Dakota City passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with Reverend Kenny Hsu officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Taylor Cemetery in rural Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Harold was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Neche, N.D., the youngest of six and the son of Albert and Martha (Stegman) Sagert. Harold grew up in Neche and then moved to Texas where Harold met and married Virginia McDaniel in 1970 in San Antonio, Texas. To this marriage, the couple was blessed with four children. In the later 1990s, Harold and Virginia moved to Dakota City where Harold went to work for Tyson Foods and retired after 20+ years of employment.

Harold spent his free time working on and enjoying cars, fishing, hunting, barbecuing with family, and adoring his cats.

He is survived by his wife Virginia of Dakota City; children Melody Cole of South Sioux City, Martha (Chad) Whitmore of Akron, Iowa, Mary (Craig) Seibold of Sioux City, and AJ (Heidi) Sagert of Lake View, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth Sagert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Jan
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.