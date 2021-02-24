Harold K. Wickey

Wellton, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

On Thursday Feb. 18, 2021, Harold K. Wickey, loving husband of Nancy Whitlock and father of five, passed away at age 71 in Yuma, Ariz.

A small celebration of life will be announced at a later date to be held in Sioux City.

Harold was born June 25, 1949, in Sioux City to John and Evelyn Wickey. Harold was enlisted in the United States Army in 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Whitlock; five children; and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several siblings.

Condolences can be sent to Desert Valley Mortuary or Nancy Whitlock at Po. Box 779 Wellton, AZ 85356 (desertvalleymortuary.com)