Harold K. Wickey
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ

Harold K. Wickey

Wellton, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

On Thursday Feb. 18, 2021, Harold K. Wickey, loving husband of Nancy Whitlock and father of five, passed away at age 71 in Yuma, Ariz.

A small celebration of life will be announced at a later date to be held in Sioux City.

Harold was born June 25, 1949, in Sioux City to John and Evelyn Wickey. Harold was enlisted in the United States Army in 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Whitlock; five children; and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several siblings.

Condolences can be sent to Desert Valley Mortuary or Nancy Whitlock at Po. Box 779 Wellton, AZ 85356 (desertvalleymortuary.com)


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kelly
February 24, 2021
Harold and Nancy were and or are both great people. They never missed a family get together. They opened their doors and gave me a place to live. Ga called me Sunday in stead of Sandy. He Named his horse sassy sandy. Will be seeing u again love Sandy -sister inlaw
Sandy Whitlock
February 24, 2021
You are my best friend and I will always love and miss you, and please watch over me. And I will be with you again someday, rest in peace my loving husband.
Nancy Whitlock
February 24, 2021
My family & I were deeply saddened to hear of Harold's passing. He is my brother, and we developed a close relationship over the years. He led a very active life and had lots of friends who enjoyed his company. He was never lost for words, and always could relate to the subject matter at hand. Harold saw the best in people and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Rest in Peace Harold........you will be greatly missed by your family and many friends. A Job well done! Godspeed.
Gene Wickey
Brother
February 24, 2021
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
L L
February 23, 2021
Prayers
Nikki
Friend
February 22, 2021
