Harriett Arlene (Fouts) Zitka

South Sioux City

Harriett Arlene (Fouts) Zitka, 95, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Azria Health Regency Square.

Harriett chose to donate her body to science, so there will be no services. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Harriett Zitka was born May 14, 1926, in St. Paul, Minn. She grew up in South Sioux City. Harriett married Adam Charles Starin, and they had one son and three daughters: Ed, Charlyn, Markeen and Diane. Harriett and Adam later divorced. She worked for many years at First National Bank there before moving to Sacramento, Calif., where she lived for 35 years. She later returned to South Sioux City. She remarried Elmer Zitka.

She was an incredible artist, and created a lot of sign work for businesses around town. She loved to travel and enjoyed cruises with her daughters.

She is survived by her son Ed Whitter; three daughters Charlyn Ohle (Larry Teager), Markeen Starin and Diane Starin; three grandchildren Travis Colvert, Michael Todd and Adam Todd; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Rae Colvert, Piper Erin Colvert; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents Goldie and Raymond Fouts; sister; and brother.