Our sympathy to you all. Always so happy to see Harvey's name come up on the phone not this time! We always had so much fun at coffee. Sometimes people would walk by and say it looks like you are having a fun time!! Miss you so much and never will forget All the Great times we had at coffee! People would walk by and say Looks like you are having alot of fun!! We will never forget HARVEY HOT COFFEE!! Love you all

Vicky and Verle Matzdorff December 27, 2021