Hazel J. Thomsen Dye

Moline, Ill., formerly Sioux City

Hazel J. Thomsen Dye, 98, of Moline and formerly of Sioux City passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held at this time. Inurnment will be at Graceland Memorial Park in Sioux City. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Hazel was born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Lyons, Neb., the daughter of Louis and Zella (Newill) Thibault. She graduated from Pender High School in 1939. Hazel was united in marriage to Marvin "Mox" N. Thomsen in 1940. They had two sons, Larry, and Gregory. She joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1947. Hazel worked for Mrs. Rose Kruger at the Green Gables and Silver Steer Restaurants for 30 years where she was able to serve two different American Presidents. Marvin died in 1976. Hazel married Clarence Dye in 1979. He passed away in 2005.

She is survived by her sons Larry (Lu) Thomsen of Moline, and Gregory (Marcia) Thomsen of Ferndale, Wash.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and her siblings.